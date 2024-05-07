Locked in: Here's when AFL legend will come to town for one-off match

Old Collegians president Simon Dawson believes the presence of an AFL legend for a one-off appearance will have multi-layered benefits both on and off the field.
AFL Hall of Fame member and three-time Coleman Medal winner Matthew Lloyd has been locked in to play for the club on Saturday, June 29, 2024 against Kolora-Noorat at Davidson Oval in the Warrnambool and District league as part of the 2024 Carlton Draft.
The 46-year-old Essendon legend - taken with pick number three in the draft on Tuesday, April 30, will wear his famous number 18 on the day.
Dawson, who presented the now popular media figure with a club jumper on the night, said the 2000 premiership player was looking forward to his appearance.
"He hasn't spent much time out here (in Warrnambool), he's keen to have a look," he said.
"He obviously was a very, very good footballer, but more importantly he's ripping bloke, straight down the line and he's really excited to do it.
"All five of them on the night were unreal, they are all bloody rippers. It's great for country footy in general."
Dawson believed it would be an exciting prospect for the club's playing group and coaches to get a glimpse into how an elite athlete prepared on game day.
"I think they'll all get something out of it, even him being there for the day will teach them about preparation which will be great for us," he said.
"He's pretty big on that and for a bloke at 46 the condition he is in is quite incredible."
The club is hopeful a strong crowd would show support and get a glimpse of the AFL great who sits eighth for total goals in VFL/AFL history.
"The financial side should be really good and hopefully we can get a big crowd and hopefully we can draw people back more often to Davidson Oval," he said.
"Our home crowds have been really good, really healthy of late. I think having him down will be good for everyone."
The game is scheduled to begin at 2.20pm.
