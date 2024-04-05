Could Trent Cotchin or Matthew Lloyd line up for Old Collegians?

Could Trent Cotchin, Matthew Lloyd or Isaac Smith line up for Old Collegians this year? It's a possibility.
The club has been announced as one of five lucky Victorian clubs that will be granted a pick to select a footy legend to run out with their senior team as part of the 2024 Carlton Draft.
The star-studded 2024 draft crop consists of Trent Cotchin, Isaac Smith, Matthew Lloyd, Dylan Buckley and Leigh Montagna, comprising over 1100 AFL games and eight AFL Premierships collectively.
The five selected clubs with a pick in this year's draft are:
Across the first two seasons of the campaign, The Carlton Draft matchdays have created unforgettable memories for players, coaches and local communities, with appearances from footy legends drawing huge numbers through the gates and assisting the struggling clubs who need it most.
This year's campaign saw over 175 clubs nominating for a chance to be a part of the action in 2024.
The 2024 Carlton Draft playing pool includes:
The Carlton Draft commissioner and south-west export Jonathan Brown thinks this draft crop might be the most talented yet and anticipates some huge performances from the former stars.
"We've had some big names across the first two seasons of the campaign including Nathan Buckley, Eddie Betts and Alex Rance, but I think this draft class may be the most talented we've seen to date," Brown said.
"You've got the opportunity to put Lloydy one out in the square on a local full-back, Cotch and Joey [Leigh Montagna] to put straight in the guts, or outside stars in Smithy and Dyl who will run rings around opposition teams.
"Any of these players lining up for your local team will be a tantalising prospect, not only bringing a huge boost to clubs on the field, but hopefully bringing plenty of foot traffic through the gates and cash behind the canteen and bar."
CUB's head of classic beer Sarah Wilcox said the first two years of the campaign had created memories for the clubs they would never forget, and she couldn't wait to see more clubs get the same opportunity.
"We would like to congratulate the clubs that have been selected in the 2024 Carlton Draft, but also thank the 170 plus clubs who entered this year but were not as lucky," she said.
"The Carlton Draft has provided a much-needed boost over the last two years for struggling clubs both on and off the field, as well as their surrounding towns, and I can't wait to see the smiles on the faces of those from the clubs and communities involved this year."
The Carlton Draft draft night - where the participating clubs select their player - will be held at The Pub at Crown Melbourne in late April, with matchdays to commence from late May.
