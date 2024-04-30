AFL goal kicking legend, premiership player drafted by district league club

An AFL Hall of Fame member and three-time Coleman Medal winner will line up for a special one-off appearance at a Warrnambool and District league club.
Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd will pull on the Old Collegians jumper at some stage this season after being drafted by the club at the 2024 Carlton Draft held at Crown Casino in Melbourne on Tuesday, April 30.
Lloyd, a member of Essendon's 2000 premiership team and five-time All-Australian, kicked 926 goals across his decorated 270-game career.
The 46-year-old - now a popular AFL media figure after retiring from the game at the end of the 2009 season - was selected by the Warriors with pick number three and will play for the club in a match this season.
The club was one of five lucky Victorian clubs granted a pick to select a footy legend to run out with their senior team as part of the 2024 Carlton Draft.
The Carlton Draft - hosted by Warrnambool footy export and Brisbane Lions legend Jonathan Brown - was created to provide unforgettable memories for players, coaches and local communities, with appearances from footy legends drawing huge numbers through the gates and assisting the struggling clubs who need it most.
This year's campaign saw over 175 clubs nominating for a chance to be a part of the action in 2024.
Ballan, Castlemaine, Toora and Bunyip were other clubs who were selected to take part.
2024 Carlton Draft:
Pick one: Bunyip (Isaac Smith)
Pick two: Ballan (Trent Cotchin)
Pick three: Old Collegians (Matthew Lloyd)
Pick four: Toora (Dylan Buckley)
Pick five: Castlemaine (Leigh Montagna)
