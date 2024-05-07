The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Top-three side to take 'extra cautious' approach with injured midfielder

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 7 2024 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Patty Smith in action against Port Fairy in round four. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Cobden's Patty Smith in action against Port Fairy in round four. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Hampden league top-three side is confident it has the depth to cover one of the competition's premier midfielders who is sidelined under concussion protocols.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.