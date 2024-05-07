Top-three side to take 'extra cautious' approach with injured midfielder

A Hampden league top-three side is confident it has the depth to cover one of the competition's premier midfielders who is sidelined under concussion protocols.
Cobden ball winner Patty Smith, who has averaged 34 disposals a game across the first four rounds, was hurt in the Bombers' loss to Port Fairy on Saturday, April 27.
Players must wait a minimum 21 days to return to the field under new AFL Victoria concussion protocols.
The Hampden league had a bye last weekend but Smith will miss the Bombers' match against Camperdown at Leura Oval on Saturday, May 11 and potentially South Warrnambool on Saturday, May 18.
Cobden coach Brody Mahoney said the club would be diligent with the hard-working onballer - a player who gathered a season-high 45 disposals in round three - after the accidental head clash.
"He copped a head knock. He is definitely not playing this week," he said.
"We'll be extra cautious with it as well, just with what we know about concussion now.
"It is better to be safe than sorry. At the end of the day it's sport and you want to play but you have to look after yourself in the long run.
"He'll be away this week and a fair chance next week as well."
Mahoney said the Bombers, who sit third with a 3-1 win-loss record, would need to share the midfield responsibility in Smith's absence.
"You can't replace him, he is arguably the best midfielder in the comp at the moment," he said.
"We need to try and balance his load through every other midfielder. We definitely have the depth, it's just a few guys probably need to take ownership and a bit of responsibility."
Mahoney was also hurt against Port Fairy when someone accidentally stood on his foot.
But the playing coach said he was fit to play against the Magpies.
"It was a bit of a footy boot on it. It's all come together pretty good," he said.
The Bombers expect recruit Alfie Armstrong and Matty Kemp to return to the side as it aims to bounce back from its first defeat of the 2024 season.
"There are a few guys who are coming back from injuries over the pre-season and long-term injuries as well who will probably be playing in the 12 o'clock (reserves) game," Mahoney said.
"Between the two sides there should be another half-a-dozen blokes available."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.