'We had 11 players 20 and under so it bodes well for the future'

PORT Fairy's next generation ensured it entered the Hampden league bye riding a wave of confidence after ending Cobden's unbeaten start to the season.
Olly Myers, Oscar Pollock and Connor McDonald impressed coach Dustin McCorkell in the low-scoring 7.12 (54) to 4.8 (32) win over an injury-hit Bombers at Gardens Oval on Saturday, April 27.
Cobden coach Brody Mahoney and midfielder Patty Smith were both hurt in the defeat.
McCorkell's side enters the bye with a 2-2 win-loss record after recovering from back-to-back defeats to stun the Bombers.
"We probably have a few injuries at the moment but it's given a few of the young ones a chance to step up and play some roles," he said.
"Mitch Ryan went into the back line and did really well, the same with young Kelby Fleming who had a job on someone.
"I think we had about 11 players 20 and under yesterday so it certainly bodes well for the future."
Just two goals were kicked in a dour opening half - both off Seagulls' boots.
The Bombers' four goals all came in the third term and the margin at the final change was just three points.
But Port Fairy kicked three unanswered goals in the fourth term to skip away.
"We know Cobden have such a good midfield with a dominant ruckman and a couple of good onballers so we wanted to make it a real contest around the footy," McCorkell said.
"Our young lads in there really stepped up - Olly Myers, Oscar Pollock and Connor McDonald did a great job and our leaders played well.
"Matt Sully was good down back and Kaine Mercovich had a bit of a role up forward and through the midfield."
Sully has played as both a key forward - he booted three goals against Warrnambool in round three - and a key defender across the opening month of the 2024 season.
McCorkell said the captain's versatility was an asset.
"It is a bit week-by-week, who the opposition is, the conditions, also Tys Macilwain, being a fireman, he's unavailable some weeks and he's probably our other big guy," he said.
Port Fairy will take confidence from the win, according to McCorkell.
"The good thing for us is now we know the quality football we can play if we put our minds to it," he said.
"We can match it with the better teams but we have to be on every week and that's the way the competition is at the moment."
