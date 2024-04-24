Talented teenager embraces increased midfield minutes

OLLY Myers was just 15 when he made his Hampden league senior debut.
Fast forward three years and the now 18-year-old is establishing himself in Port Fairy's midfield.
The Emmanuel College student has been the Seagulls' leading disposal winner in two of their first three matches of the 2024 season.
He gathered 23 touches in their round one win against Portland, 29 in their round two defeat to Warrnambool and 22 in their round three loss to North Warrnambool Eagles as he entrenches himself in the midfield rotation.
"I trained for that all pre-season, just worked up my fitness and (coach) Dusty (McCorkell) just drove a massive pre-season into us," Myers said.
"It's good having Kaine Mercovich and Joel Moloney, who has come across from Kolora. They're great role models and they're great teaching us what to do.
"I was a wingman a couple of years ago, so I was a bit of an outside player, and now Dusty is giving me the ability to play inside and get the ball a bit more which is probably helping a bit."
Myers said the introduction of statistics this season meant "you can work on what you need to work on".
"My kicking efficiency could increase and getting into the right spots (to win the ball)," he said.
Myers, who is planning on taking a gap year when he graduates from school before potentially studying architecture at university, is bullish about Port Fairy's prospects this season.
It comes as the club emerges from a bleak period which included forfeiting a senior match in a winless 2022 campaign.
It rallied last year to sing the song eight times and is now eyeing a return to the top-five.
"Some of us boys went through the hard times and now we're finally getting the reward," Myers said.
"We've stuck around and some of us like Oscar Pollock and Sedgae Lucardie came in when it was really bad and we're all developing now.
"It's just confidence and Dusty giving us the ability to play how we want.
"I think the mindset is definitely finals. There's a few injuries at the moment but hopefully we can get through that."
Myers - older brother to Victorian basketballer Poppy and Lola - said Lucardie was one teammate who had elevated his game under the guidance of a former AFL player.
"Segdae could have a really big year, just because he's been working with (assistant coach) Ricky Henderson who has come across from South. He's working one-on-one with him and he's really learning that wing role," he said.
Port Fairy hosts undefeated Cobden at Gardens Oval in round four on Saturday, April 27.
