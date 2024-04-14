Budding basketballer snares medal at national championships

POPPY Myers knows what it's like to feel a medal slip from within reach.
The Port Fairy-based teenager was part of a Vic Country team which lost the bronze medal game on the buzzer at the Basketball Australia under 16 national championships in 2022.
Now, as a bottom-age player, she's celebrating after playing her part in Vic Country's bronze medal feat at the 2024 under-18 titles in Brisbane.
Vic Country defeated South Australia Country in the third-placed playoff, winning 80-44 on Sunday, April 14.
Myers, who suits up for Big V side Warrnambool Mermaids, said it was a thrill to finish on the podium at her third consecutive national championships.
She scored five points in the bronze medal match.
"I am pretty stoked and I think it was well deserved," Myers said of Vic Country's success.
"We started off a bit shaky but as soon as everyone got into the groove of things, it just all went our way in the end."
Myers, 16, said stepping up an age group was a test but she "loved the experience".
"I took a few shots and today I had a good crack when I had the chance," she said.
"I played the wing role. I came off the bench this year and I just came on and ran the floor, would run to the corners and bounce out of the corners.
"I would try and be dominant on defence too."
Myers, who praised her south-west coaches as well as parents Daniel and Meg for their help, will now turn her attention to the Big V.
The Mermaids have stepped up into the Victorian competition's top tier in 2024.
"I definitely hope to get a bit of a run but you never know. I will definitely go back to training and see what the go is," she said.
