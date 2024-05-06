'Showed some really good signs': Hampden league trio impress on debut

A trio of underage Hampden league prospects showcased some promising signs for the future after impressive debuts for the GWV Rebels on Sunday, May 5.
It was an agonising loss for the Rebels against the Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium in Ballarat, with the David Loader-coached side pipped in the final seconds, 10.14 (74) to 11.7 (73).
Despite leading all day, a behind with two seconds on the clock from a rushed kick forward saw the Pioneers walk away with the points.
But Loader said trio Riley Holloway (Warrnambool), Chad Finck (Portland) and Charlie McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles) all handled the quicker style game on debut and were ones to watch.
McKinnon, a Vic Country under 16 representative, was a very late call-up to the side after Ben McGlade came out of the team on Saturday night.
"I thought they all did some really, really nice things, it's a lot faster than what they get at local level but adjusted well, " Loader told The Standard.
"Charlie had a couple of great moments I reckon. He kicked a couple of goals, not huge possession numbers but he actually was quite influential. Great to see him get one under his belt.
"Riley Holloway was good. He kicked the ball really well, and a high percentage of possessions didn't go back to the opposition which was really important. Had some really nice moments.
"Chad spent some time in the ruck, drifted forward and took a lovely mark, kicked a beautiful goal. Again, did some really nice things.
"So many positives to take out of it which was great."
Warrnambool's Reggie Mast was named in the best for the Rebels, while Koroit's Talor Byrne slotted two and was lively.
Loader said the Rebels featured 15 bottom-aged players and largely controlled the contest but lamented a lapse in the third term and deep in the final quarter where the Pioneers managed to hit the scoreboard.
"We've got an incredible amount of talent out of the side at the moment and I thought the boys were awesome for the most part," he said.
"We lost our way with about three, four minutes to go in the final quarter but credit to the boys. I thought we got 99.9 per cent of things right.
"When we drift away from what we're good at, you get beaten which we did."
In what was a double-header of matches, the Rebels' girls managed to clinch their first win of the season earlier in the day, 7.7 (49) to 6.0 (36).
The Sally Riley-coached group held a lead at every change with South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter named in the best as she enjoys a strong start to the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.