Tall teenager reaches for newest football challenge

CHAD Finck is aware taller footballers take longer to develop.
It's why the Portland teenager, who already stands six-foot-five, was overwhelmed to make Greater Western Victoria Rebels' 2024 under 18 squad as a bottom-age player.
He is in the midst of pre-season training ahead of the Coates Talent League season.
"I didn't really see myself a few years ago making it but over the past couple of years, even last year, I was like 'I'll definitely have a crack at making it' because my football got a lot better," he told The Standard.
"As a junior I wasn't really the best footballer but I have been putting in a lot of work.
"Making the (Rebels') under 16s squad last year gave me a bit of a confidence-booster to make it this year.
"I am keen to get under way and show them what I have to offer."
Finck is touted as a utility who could play a role in the ruck, forward line or back line.
The Bayview College year 11 student has the ideal mentor at his disposal in experienced Portland ruckman Ben Malcolm.
"I have been working with him in the pre-season this year but we've been pretty good family friends for a few years now so I have definitely had a few chats with him," he said.
"I'll definitely be working with him this year and be having a few chats with him to get better."
Finck, who is older brother to Luca, 2, believes his agility and speed for his height are two of his main attributes on the football field.
"I am pretty good at my jumping; I get up pretty high. I work with the midfielders a lot too, so hopefully if I get a chance at Rebels I will get a good connection with them," he said.
"I have got my pace which is good as a forward and I also have my jumping which is good as a leading (forward) but I can also play on a high-quality forward and play that defensive role as well because I have worked on my defence."
Finck, who followed his pa Ray Chester in supporting Essendon, is the only Portland player on the Rebels' 2024 list.
A change to the AFL pathway program club's structure meant he found out he'd made the cut prior to Christmas rather than in late February or early March.
"It was good to find out before Christmas - it was a bit of an early Christmas present," Finck said.
