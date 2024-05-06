Warrnibald art prize seeking new home after declining numbers

The future of Warrnambool's most beloved art prize is uncertain as Are-able seeks a new host for the 2024 Warrnibalds.
The Warrnambool Art Gallery will no longer host the event after seven years due to declining numbers of entries in the adult section of the competition.
Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said participation numbers had almost halved since 2019.
"Participation rates have been declining over the last few years," Mr Bradbrook said.
"In 2019 it was roughly 48, and then last year it was 28."
The Warrnambool Art Gallery will continue to host the youth Warrnibalds under the new name the 'Young Portrait Prize.'
"We've got to put our efforts into where we have a huge impact," Mr Bradbrook said.
"I think in the first year we did it, I think we had 100 kids making work... and this last year there was over 1000."
Despite no longer hosting the adult competition Mr Bradbook said he hoped another organisation would take up the mantle.
"I think it's a great community prize that really celebrates the community," he said.
"I'm sure there are a lot of people who would like to see it reimagined and, you know, reignited."
Organisations interested in collaborating on, or hosting the Warrnibald Portrait Prize, are encouraged to contact Are-Able, formerly WDEA, at marketing@areable.org.au.
