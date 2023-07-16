The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

2023 Warrnibald portrait competition Archibool People's Choice Award announced

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe said winning this year's Archibool People's Choice for his painting of Gunditjmara artist Fiona Margaret Clarke was unexpected. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe said winning this year's Archibool People's Choice for his painting of Gunditjmara artist Fiona Margaret Clarke was unexpected. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Thousands of votes have been cast and the winner of the 2023 Warrnibald Prize Archibool People's Choice Award is Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.