Thousands of votes have been cast and the winner of the 2023 Warrnibald Prize Archibool People's Choice Award is Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe.
His painting, Sister of the Stars, featured Gunditjmara artist Fiona Margaret Clarke.
The runner-up was Neil James Griffin for his portrait of Buscombe painting the wall of Port Fairy's Pelicans store.
The major Warrnibald Prize is a non-acquisitive open-entry portraiture exhibition and art prize run by the Warrnambool Art Gallery in partnership with WDEA Works.
Buscombe was painting his house when the people's choice was announced online through the WAG on Sunday. "I was really excited because it's always unexpected," he said.
"There weren't as many paintings as previous years but the paintings that are here are amazing."
Buscombe said it was special because Ms Clarke was the judge when he won Warrnibald in 2017. He was the people's choice winner the following year.
"Ever since then she's (Clarke) really helped," he said. "She's been a friend and mentor and really helped with my confidence, my self-worth and self-esteem.
"She's been really a positive influence in me forging a career in art."
Buscombe was a chef for 22 years before taking up painting full-time seven years ago when he started a pet portraiture business.
Since then he has painted silos and become an internet sensation with his painting of Gutsy the wombat mural under the Otway Road railway bridge.
He also studied a two-year art and design course at TAFE after finishing high school.
Buscombe said the portrait competition was important for him and other south-west artists.
"To have a competition local people and artists can enter that's in our local public gallery," he said.
The community were given from June 24 to July 15 to vote for their favourite Warrnibald entry.
The judges winners, announced on June 23, were Warrnambool artist Liam Barling with his portrait of Grace Kenny, with the runner up being Shari Nye for her painting of Annette Curtis. The exhibition runs until September 3, while the junior works will stay up until July 23.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
