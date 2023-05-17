The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Archibald Prize equivalent returns for seventh year with expanded competition

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook says artists are encouraged to experiment with this year's' Warrnibald Prize entries. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook says artists are encouraged to experiment with this year's' Warrnibald Prize entries. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The city's gallery director says storytelling will be key in determining who wins this year's coveted Warrnibald and Archibool prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.