The city's gallery director says storytelling will be key in determining who wins this year's coveted Warrnibald and Archibool prizes.
WAG director Aaron Bradbrook said he was thrilled the open-entry portrait exhibition would return next month for its seventh year, this time with an extended junior competition.
"It's great, we love it," he said.
"It's a well-loved exhibition which receives a lot of local attention.
"It's always a great celebration of community artists, leaders and members and it's a great recognition of all the mums and dads out there for the junior prize as well.
"A lot of the art shows we do through the year have a broad range from emerging local, to established to international leading practitioners.
"If we can offer a space for the community to be able to show their work in a reputable art gallery, it goes a long way in the professional development of artists."
Mr Bradbrook said the judging panel - to be announced soon - worked through a wide-ranging set of criteria.
"The beauty of this prize is it's open to experimentation, risk, and open to pushing the limits of portraiture and whatever that means to you - whatever your unique approach to that is," he said.
"They look for merit and high calibre artworks that tell a story and are strong depictions of the subject matter. It doesn't have to be literal, it could be abstract or metaphorical, it's just about telling a story."
The Warrnibald - which is run jointly in partnership with WDEA Works - will be from June 24 to September 3 while the junior prize will run simultaneously until July 23.
Artist Elizabeth Knight took out the top prize last year with her portrait of Liza McCosh, while Irene Crusca won the Archibool People's Prize for her portrait of Ann Krause.
Voting for the Archibool will be open from June 24 to July 15, while the winners will be announced online on July 16.
