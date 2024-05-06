Captain remains committed to club's cause despite season-ending injury

LAYLA Monk has seen first-hand how mindset and work ethic can help athletes bounce back from serious knee injuries.
The Koroit captain is facing 12 months on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in the Saints' round three win against Hampden rival Camperdown on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Her cousin, AFL draftee George Stevens, suffered a similar setback in late 2021.
He missed his entire bottom-age season before responding to captain the AFL Academy team and being drafted to Geelong six months ago.
Monk, 20, said she had an appointment with Stevens' surgeon in Melbourne in a week's time.
"George sent me this massive message," she told The Standard of her cousin's support.
"If he can get through it, look at him now - you come back stronger. And he's given me some really great advice that I've really taken on.
"He's a big inspiration to me and even other people at the (Koroit) club like Em Batt and Jess O'Connor.
"They have all done their knees and went onto be the greatest and my teammate Molly McKinnon has done her knee.
"If I didn't have that (support), I'd probably be feeling a bit more uncertain about it all."
Monk, who also thanked uncle Sam Stevens for his help and plans to make the most of her mum Tania's gym, Fit After 40, during her rehabilitation, said it took a week to get an official diagnosis.
The second-year Deakin University primary teaching student said she felt it was a serious setback when she landed awkwardly during the fourth quarter against Camperdown.
"I went up for a ball, came back down and I thought I had hyper-extended my knee and then I heard the two pops and I was beside myself to be honest," Monk said.
"The waiting period was probably the hardest bit. I said at training the following week on the Thursday 'surely this isn't going to be me for the rest of the year, on the sidelines'.
"I got the results the Friday night that it was my ACL, a ligament in my patella and a little bit of damage to my meniscus as well."
Monk, who moved home to Warrnambool in 2024 after a year in Geelong, will remain involved with the Saints on game day as 15 and under reserves coach.
She is also part of the club's social committee.
"When I first found out (about the injury), it was a bit scary because I guess sport is my outlet," Monk said.
"I know it's only Hampden league level but I love it so much. In the summer and pre-season, I just can't wait to get back on the court.
"It (coaching) will be something really good for me. I've been looking at things I can really dive into instead of looking at the negative stuff."
Monk, who had established herself as a defender, was playing in goals when the injury happened in the fourth quarter of the Saints' win against the Magpies.
Koroit has since had two consecutive byes. It hosts Portland at Victoria Park on Saturday, May 11.
"We had Nell Mitchell out with an injury and also Indi O'Connor was away," she said.
"Danza (coach Danielle McInerney) has always seen that in me, that I can go into that (attacking) role and I loved working with Molly McLaren. Watching her develop makes me so proud too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.