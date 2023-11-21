The Standardsport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Longest night I've had': Stevens ecstatic to call Cattery home

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 21 2023 - 10:28pm, first published 10:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Stevens celebrates with family and friends after being drafted to Geelong. Picture by Sean McKenna
George Stevens celebrates with family and friends after being drafted to Geelong. Picture by Sean McKenna

A nervous wait was all worth it for George Stevens to become a Geelong Cat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.