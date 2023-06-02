EVERYWHERE you turn at Koroit there's an experienced netballer happy to share their knowledge.
It's one of the many reasons emerging goal keeper Layla Monk loves being part of the Hampden league club.
Monk, 19, started a teaching degree in Geelong this year but remains committed to the Saints' cause, travelling home on weekends to play.
She's settled in defence this season, primarily playing goal keeper, as the perennial finalist ushers in a new era with a new-look team.
Monk, who joined the club in 2018, credited Koroit's coaching depth for her own development.
"You don't just have one coach at Koroit," she said.
"Kerri (Jennings) and Kate (Dobson) do a great job.
"Jess O'Connor has really helped me... Stacey O'Sullivan will come in and give you tips one week.
"You can hear them on the sidelines cheering for you too and giving you advice as well and Kasey Barling has been so, so supportive and I have absolutely loved working with her.
"I genuinely think if it wasn't for Koroit I wouldn't be playing senior netball."
Monk, who boarded at Ballarat Grammar from years eight to 12 and had a stint playing for Lake Wendouree, is grateful she's been given an opportunity to lock down a key defensive post.
"Last year I was sort of getting thrown around the place - I went into wing attack, wing defence," she said.
"For me, a massive issue has been I doubt myself a lot. You come up against amazing players every week - you're in A grade - but it's about adjusting to each and every one.
"If I was still at boarding school I'd still be playing goal attack. I had never played much defence at all.
"When I talk to people at boarding school, they laugh when I say I am a defender down at home, and if I told anyone here I was a shooter they'd probably have the same reaction."
Monk, who is in the training squad for Deakin University's University Games netball team, is training with Geelong league club St Mary's alongside former Koroit captain Emily-Rose Dobson.
She said training at a different club had been beneficial.
"It has really, really helped me too - opening up some vision as to how some other people play the game and what their coaches have to say," Monk said.
Koroit's side features teenagers Millie Jennings, Shelby O'Sullivan, Indi O'Connor and Scarlett O'Donnell.
Monk said she had taken on more leadership to help guide her younger teammates.
"I am finding that bit more leadership and talk on the court and I am having a bit more confidence I feel and it's been really enjoyable as well as learning so much," she said.
"We even have players like Ashley Evans and Zahli Adams coming back some weeks and helping out and it's really good for your netball to bring new players too."
Ruck-forward Monk also plays football and will line up for South Warrnambool in the Western Victoria Female Football League for the first time this season on Sunday.
"I love football. It's a bit rough and a bit different to netball," she said.
"It's been a big part of my school sports. I won a premiership with my school through footy and I absolutely love it."
