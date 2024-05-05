'It hurt us in the end': Coach laments lapse but takes positives from loss

Warrnambool Mermaids championship women mentor Louise Brown concedes if not for a lapse in concentration her side's road trip on Saturday night could have had a different result.
The in-form Big V outfit took to the road to take on the undefeated Bellarine, falling 84-72 despite an even first three quarters.
"I thought our first three quarters were really good, it was a great standard of basketball," she said.
"We just lost our way offensively for what was probably a five minute patch and we struggled to contain them at the other end of the court."
Brown said despite not playing at their best there was plenty of learnings to take out of the contest.
"We were disappointed we lost but there was some really good signs within the game," she said.
"I felt our felt our offence was patchy and managed to still score 72 but to give up 84 (points) is too much.
"You want to keep teams to 65 to 70 if you can. We normally have been dominant on the rebound but we just got beaten in that area and it hurt us in the end."
Dakota Critchon was once again a standout, dropping 25 points and seven rebounds.
"Dakota was great again, she's been amazing for us," Brown said.
"I also thought Julia (Nielacna) had a good game and it was great to see Molly McKinnon hit some shots and got to the foul line which was good.
"Maelys (Pineau) came off the bench and did some nice things for us too."
