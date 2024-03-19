'She's what we lack': Mermaids land Polish import for 2024 Big V season

A Polish basketballer with experience playing in the top division of the US college system has committed to become the first Warrnambool Mermaids' overseas import in more than a decade.
Julia Nielacna, 25, will arrive in Australia early next week ahead of the 2024 Big V season where she will play a key role for Louise Brown's side.
Brown said the six-foot-one Nielacna's skill-set was exactly what the Mermaids craved ahead of their return to the championship division.
"She's a versatile forward, she's what we don't have really, or what we lack," she said.
"We've got a lot of guards for the Mermaids but we're limited in our forwards and only got a couple so hoping she fits in nicely there.
"She's a bit of a back-to-the-basket type player, can shoot the three so she's really versatile. We're really excited and ready for her to get here and start training with the girls."
Between 2018-2021 Nielacna spent three seasons playing with San Francisco University before crossing to fellow NCAA Division One outfit California Polytechnic State University where she lined up for the Mustangs across two seasons.
In her final campaign with Cal Poly in 2022-23 she averaged 6.2 points per game, with a season high of 13 points against UCLA.
Nielacna also has experience at international level, representing her homeland at multiple under-age FIBA European Championships.
Brown was delighted to see the Mermaids land an import again.
"I reckon the last one would have been Aina (Kohler) back in the early 2000s," she said.
"I don't think the Mermaids have had one since her so that's really exciting for the town too and for Warrnambool basketball.
"It'd be great to get her and Kester (Seahawks' import) really involved into our juniors and our community. I know speaking to Julia she's really looking forward to that side of it as well as much as she is playing."
