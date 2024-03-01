Fit-again American import has 'a point to prove' at Seahawks

Warrnambool Seahawks' latest American import is determined to make a mark in his new colours.
Six-foot-five Southern Californian Kester Ofoegbu has been in Australia for less than a week but is already beginning to feel at home.
The 23-year-old brings with him an impressive resume, averaging 14.4 points per game in 2022-23 for BNXT League club Apollo Amsterdam after playing college basketball for Carolina University.
He played through a foot injury during his time in Europe but is feeling good again and itching to help the Seahawks, under coach Shane Smith, in their quest for a Big V division one championship.
"Right after (the injury) I was opportunity shy but I'm trying to get that edge back, I've got a chip on my shoulder so I'm always just trying to work hard, stay at it," he told The Standard.
"But it's always fun though, competing's always fun, that's the best part.
"I have a point to prove. I want to get out here and show that I can actually help the team be successful."
Ofoegbu, who hails from Los Angeles, has enjoyed his time in Warrnambool so far and said everyone had been extremely welcoming.
He even said the town reminded him of home "a little bit" despite the significant population difference.
The American, who holds ambitions of playing in the NBA one day, wants to see Seahawks supporters turn out in big numbers this season.
"I'm hoping that everybody comes out and supports. I feel like they will," he said.
"A lot of people have seen me and said 'hi', they've stopped me in the street, so it's a good feeling to have knowing that a place has your back."
A quick Google search and you'll see just why the Seahawks were interested in acquiring Ofoegbu's services.
A highlight reel from his time in Amsterdam shows the guard/small forward has no issue throwing down a dunk from time to time.
"A lot of energy, a lot of effort," he said of what Seahawks fans should expect on court from him.
"I like to let the crowd see emotion, I show a lot of emotion. I play guard/small forward but usually work my way inside out, the mid-range that's my type of game."
Growing up in LA, home of the iconic Lakers NBA franchise, it's no surprise that Ofoegbu became a basketball star.
However basketball wasn't the only sport he played as a kid.
"I grew up playing soccer because I'm Nigerian but basketball's always around the corner so I used to play every sport besides baseball basically," he said.
"But as I got older, just being in Los Angeles, you just love basketball. The Lakers, my dad's a big Laker fan, and I just started falling in love with the game of basketball, watching Kobe (Bryant) play all the time with my mum and my dad and my whole family."
Aside from the obvious goal of on-court success, Ofoegbu hopes to increase basketball's popularity in the area.
He aims to convince basketballers to stick with the sport and refrain from making the all-too-familiar decision to abandon it in favour of Australian Rules football.
"No more Australian football, we're going to stay with basketball," he said with a laugh.
