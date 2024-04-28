The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Netball side's coup as talented basketballer tries hand at new sport

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
April 28 2024 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool coach Kate Lindsey is pleased to have a recruit join the Blues' ranks four rounds in. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Warrnambool coach Kate Lindsey is pleased to have a recruit join the Blues' ranks four rounds in. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A Hampden league netball side is celebrating with a talented multi-sport athlete who shone on debut expected to provide a presence in the defensive end for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.