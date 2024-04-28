Netball side's coup as talented basketballer tries hand at new sport

A Hampden league netball side is celebrating with a talented multi-sport athlete who shone on debut expected to provide a presence in the defensive end for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Warrnambool coach Kate Lindsey threw Dakota Crichton - a Big V championship-winning basketballer with Warrnambool Mermaids - into the deep end against Camperdown on Saturday, April 27.
Crichton, who has represented Victoria in basketball, spent three quarters in goal keeper in the Blues' hard-fought 67-56 win at Reid Oval.
Lindsey said the teenager had only played at school level previously and had "never played competition netball".
She said Crichton would be an invaluable addition to the Blues with her natural athleticism and ability "to run on instinct".
"She was keen to get involved so she trained on Thursday night. I thought we were lacking a presence in defence and weren't pulling in rebounds and there was a bit of ball I thought we could have contested," she said.
"My original plan was to put her in for a few minutes and give her a go. We actually played her in goal shooter at training, so talk about throwing someone in the deep end (at goal keeper).
"She's a handy addition for us - super tall, really athletic and she has great closing speed."
Warrnambool and Camperdown were tied at half-time before the Blues edged two goals ahead at the final break.
The Blues, who take a 2-2 win-loss record into the league-wide bye, stormed home in the final quarter.
"Our second halves have been what have let us down against Koroit and Cobden," Lindsey said.
"We've been in the contest at half-time and a lapse in the third quarter has cost us both of those matches, so it was nice to win the second half."
Victorian under-17 bronze medallist Eva Ryan shrugged off sickness to sink 57 goals for the Blues.
"It was a huge volume from her. Her variety of movement was really good, she mixed up holding and moving and she's just adding another element to her game," Lindsey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.