Power consolidate with 'hard-fought' win but injuries strike

Kolora-Noorat co-coach Justin Wallace expects three of his most important players to spend a significant stint on the sidelines.
The Power lost fellow co-coach Sam Uwland to another hamstring injury, while Brad Lucas (knee) and Alex Kenna (hand) were also struck down in the club's gritty 16-point win against Timboon Demons on Saturday, 11.13 (79) to 9.9 (63).
"It's not ideal, but that's footy," Wallace told The Standard.
"It's good though to get a win like that. You have to win games like that early, it's really important."
Wallace, who slotted three himself in the win, which moves the Power to a 4-1 record and in third spot on the Warrnambool and District league table, said the evenness of the competition was noticeable this season.
"It's a competitive competition this year for sure," he said.
"Everyone's not far off from each other, so for us we're just trying to win enough games and hopefully set us up."
The experienced Power mentor said it was pleasing to see his group work their way back into the contest after a lacklustre start.
"We had to play it right through, they started really well and we came second out of the blocks and had to peg it back," he said.
"We started poorly, their pressure was a lot better so our skills were average. We got a bit cleaner and got some more forward entries going."
Wallace said youngster Oscar Curran, who played in the club's under 18s premiership last year, was a standout.
"He's come a long way this year, he was a bit in and out last year," he said.
"He's quick as, really athletic and just loves to run. He takes the game on. I'm liking that we've got a few young blokes who have stepped up."
