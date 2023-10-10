A Warrnambool and District league powerhouse has looked internally to appoint co-coaches for the 2024 season.
Justin Wallace and Sam Uwland, both established players in Kolora-Noorat's senior line-up, will lead the Power next year following the departure of Nick Bourke (Ocean Grove).
The duo will continue as players.
Uwland was thrilled to take on the role after joining the club from Woorndoo-Mortlake before the 2023 season.
"It's something that I've been wanting to do for a few years and the opportunity's come up with Justin so I think together we'll do pretty well," he told The Standard.
"I'm keen as just to jump into it."
Wallace was similarly excited and also admitted to long-held coaching aspirations.
"I didn't really think at the end of the year I'd be coaching but it's something I've always been interested in," he said.
"The opportunity came up, so thought I may as well give it a go and see how we go. Hopefully we can do a good job."
The Power ruck has a good relationship with Uwland and believes it will be good to share different perspectives with him.
He said neither of the pair would have committed to take on the role individually due to external commitments.
"The two of us together should be able to handle it pretty well," he said.
Although the club's playing list is still taking shape, both coaches want to see the Power playing finals in 2024 after reaching a preliminary final this year.
The side has already lost premiership players Scott Judd (Caramut) and Bourke while emerging talent Paddy Baker has crossed to Camperdown in the Hampden league.
Question marks also linger over the futures of some of the team's older players.
Uwland remains confident the side will "still shape up pretty well" despite any changes in personnel.
"There's still some juniors coming through which we want to try and maintain and develop from them," he said.
"They'll be the base of our team and then we're busy recruiting at the moment so the more recruits we get the better the team can look like. I think we're still pretty confident to do pretty well next year."
Wallace and Uwland will be aided on match-day by inaugural Kolora-Noorat coach Shane Scanlon who has been appointed in an assistant role.
