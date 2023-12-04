The Standard
'Build around them': Power looking to capitalise on youth success in 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 4 2023 - 3:28pm
Kolora-Noorat's 2023 under 18 side, pictured celebrating its flag this year, is expected to help strengthen its senior side next year. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat co-coach Sam Uwland said next season his side would look to "build around" some of the Power's youngsters that featured in this year's under 18 premiership win.

