Gallery: District league action takes centre stage

With the Hampden league players and coaches enjoying the weekend off, the Warrnambool and District league took centre stage across the region on Saturday, May 4 with some thrilling matches across the competition.
It was a glorious day for local action with Allansford and Russells Creek playing out high quality football and netball games at Mack Oval.
Only five minutes down the highway, Dennington and Panmure also played out some interesting contests which have helped shape the senior football and A grade netball ladder.
The Standard's photographer Anthony Brady captured the action from behind the lens.
