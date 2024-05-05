The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'He's an outstanding kid': Teenager on permit stars in senior debut

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 5 2024 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Wright dishes off a handball for Panmure against Dennington on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Tom Wright dishes off a handball for Panmure against Dennington on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

A teenager on permit making his senior debut starred as Panmure clinched an important win on the road on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.