The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Embracing expectation: Cats remain undefeated as young 'warrior' stars

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 4 2024 - 7:19pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford's Lachlan Read kicks the ball forward during the thriller against Russells Creek. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Allansford's Lachlan Read kicks the ball forward during the thriller against Russells Creek. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Allansford coach Tim Nowell understands as long as the wins keep piling up the expectation on his group will grow by the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.