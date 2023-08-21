The Standard
WDFNL awards 2023: Allansford's Kade Gordon wins WDFNL under 18 b&F

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated August 21 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 9:00pm
Kade Gordon was the under 18s WDFNL best and fairest for 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
Kade Gordon's triumph in the under 18s Warrnambool and District league vote count was made more impressive by his commitment to juggling senior and junior playing commitments.

