Kade Gordon's triumph in the under 18s Warrnambool and District league vote count was made more impressive by his commitment to juggling senior and junior playing commitments.
The Allansford utility took out the best and fairest award on Monday night after polling 29 votes.
Archie Parsons (Nirranda), Eben White (Timboon Demons) and Joel Arms (South Rovers) all tied for second with 24 votes.
Coupled with his 15 games for the under 18 side, Gordon played 13 games for the club's senior outfit which just missed out on finals.
He played in the midfield and forward line, kicking six goals to go with his 25 at the junior level.
Gordon, who will be one to watch when he joins the senior side full-time next year, was committed to giving his all for both sides.
"It was pretty tough sometimes, like sometimes I'd get a little bit injured in the 18s and then it would be hard to run out the seniors," he said.
"But I'd try my best, give 100 per cent."
The teenager lauded Cats' under 18 coach Robbie Hare and senior mentor Tim Nowell for their impact on him.
Gordon, pleased with his accolade, said it was a "tough season".
His under 18 side were eliminated by Dennington on Saturday however the year was far from a failure.
"It was an enjoyable year with the boys," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
