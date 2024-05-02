New owners take over popular city cafe with promise to 'maintain legacy'

It'll be business as usual as a popular Warrnambool cafe changes hands with a few small tweaks.
Images Restaurant owner Jonathan Dodwell and manager Stacy Mark this week took the helm at Bohemia Cafe on Kepler Street after former owners Steve and Jo Hickman announced their retirement.
"It's exciting, it's another challenge," Mr Dodwell said.
"It's already got a great name, we want to maintain that and just put our own little mark on it.
"There'll be no massive changes, we want to maintain the friendly, relaxed atmosphere and the really good feel about it."
"Steve and Jo created something special so we want to live up to that legacy and keep it going," Ms Mark added.
Mr Dodwell said he'd previously considered expanding the Liebig Street venue, so when the well-known cafe was for sale he didn't think twice.
"I've thought about expanding Images but it's always hard to replicate the same model somewhere else, in a different town for instance, and I'm an attention-to-detail person," he said.
"Whereas something like this in Warrnambool is much easier to manage.
"Images itself is going very well, it's been a really great (May Race Week) which seems to get busier and better every year.
"We've got the big hurrah tonight."
Ms Mark said the staff had been "amazing" to work with during the transition.
"We're very lucky to have taken on the team that we have," she said.
"Some people buy new businesses and the staff don't stay on, these guys were excited to see what we could do and were glad we were already from the hospitality industry.
"They know what to do and I'm grateful to have them by my side. It's a credit to Jo and Steve, that's for sure."
