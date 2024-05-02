More than 30,000 people bask in good weather at three-day racing carnival

More than 30,000 people attended Warrnambool's TAB May Racing Carnival in 2024.
The number was welcomed by club chief executive officer Luke Cann.
He said attendance numbers were up on last year.
"We had about 7500 here on day one, which was slightly up and we had 8600 yesterday. That was almost 1000 up so we're thinking today, if those trends continue we could crack that magical 30,000 mark, which would be a real feather in the cap for the team here who have worked tirelessly over the past few months.
"It's a massive undertaking for us to be able to do this in Warrnambool with such a small team."
Late on Thursday, a racing club spokesman said more than 14,000 people attended on Thursday, which meant more than 30,100 people attended.
Victorian Racing Minister Anthony Carbines was in Warrnambool for the third day of the carnival on May 2.
"The unique aspect of Warrnambool is that it's something very different," Mr Carbines said.
"It covers all bases and the purists are here en masse."
Mr Carbines said the carnival was important for the whole region.
He said it had a great atmosphere and brought the community together.
"There are people here from all over the state who make the annual pilgrimage to Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Carbines said he was a big supporter of horse racing, which injected millions into the state's economy.
"It's such an important carnival, not just for racing people, but the whole community here in Warrnambool and the government is really keen to support it."
Mr Carbines said the carnival would inject $15 million into the region's economy.
"We're staying in Port Fairy and every shop has been busy, every cafe is full and it's the same in Warrnambool."
Mr Cann said the club had done a lot in recent years to improve the safety of racing.
"It's been really pleasing that there have been no incidents in the first two days and we're crossing our fingers that we can get through today without incident."
