See all the fashion photos from day one of the May Racing Carnival here

Bright colours, soaring hats and florals all featured heavily on day one of the TAB May Racing Carnival.
Trackside at Warrnambool on ladies day, fashionistas were primped and preened for a glorious first day of racing.
The sun shone and polished ladies showed off their carefully curated outfits.
Pink, yellow, orange, red and blue were highlights, with bold prints and patterns also popular.
Jewelled headbands, felt and feather hats and intricate, millinery-made headpieces proved popular.
More than 350 punters enjoyed a three-course meal in the ladies luncheon, hosted by former jockey and now MC Casey Bruce and radio personality Matt Monk.
Wangoom's Davina Forth took out the lady of the day award in the marquee.
Dressed in a floral velvet dress and fur ensemble, the seasoned racegoer said she sourced her winning outfit from her wardrobe.
"My dress is by the Australian designer Cue and my shawl has actually been in the family for quite some time," she said.
"My great grandfather made it. If you look inside you can see it is fully hand-stitched. My headpiece is locally-sourced from Phinc in Warrnambool."
She said she put her outfit together last week.
"It was inspired by what was in my wardrobe," she said.
"Just the headpiece is new."
Ms Forth is attending the races across all three days. She said she loved horses and was also an established equestrian, competing in eventing.
"My dad was the country manager of Tabcorp for many years, so I grew up in the back of the TOTE," she laughed.
"I used to work with racehorses here in Warrnambool and in Melbourne and I have competition horses at home."
Warrnambool Racing Club committee member Maree Lane said she was delighted to be trackside for her first carnival on the board.
"I joined the committee at the end of last year. I'm having a different perspective this year. It has been fascinating to prepare for the carnival as a committee member, rather than just a racegoer and seeing it all from a different angle," she said.
"I knew an event like this required a lot of work. It wouldn't happen without the staff. The planning begins for the next year after the last race is run on day three."
