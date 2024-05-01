See all the fashion, social pictures from day two of the May races here

Little Bobbie Buller was a lucky charm for her family as racegoers of all ages flocked to the Warrnambool racecourse on day two of the TAB May Racing Carnival.
Bobbie, dressed on theme in her grandparents' racing silks, cheered on their horse Whistlefield which won race seven.
Mum Kate said Bobbie was dressed in Prime Thoroughbred's racing colours.
"My husband bought them for Christmas for me before she was born," she said.
"Now when we come to the races we put her in Dad's colours."
Kate's parents Joe and Maree O'Neill were thrilled with the win.
The seasoned racegoers said they loved the Warrnambool carnival and had tasted success over the years, including in feature races.
"We won the Wangoom 20 years ago," Mr O'Neill said.
"That was our first time here. Holding was the horse and he was trained by Bill Mitchell."
He said the carnival was a highlight on the racing calendar.
"It's the crowd, the atmosphere, it's just a lot of fun," he said.
"People that come here just enjoy their racing. It's iconic. It's the best country carnival in Australia."
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Luke Cann said Tuesday was a bumper day with 7500 people on course, up slightly from the previous year.
"It was very, very pleasing and today (Wednesday, May 2) it's looking exactly the same," he said.
"We think it might be edging up towards that 8000. There is more sunny weather on the way for Thursday and we are hoping cup day is going to be a bumper."
He said a challenge for the club was always employing extra staff for the three-day meet.
"We've had great staff levels," he said.
"It's always a challenge to get extra bar staff, event staff and the track team swells as well. We have done really well in those terms, so that takes the pressure off. Everything is looking good for a big day on Thursday for everyone who gets here."
