Funds to promote self-help culture across shire's community groups

Sport courts and leaking roofs will be fixed while the supper room of an historic hall will receive a new painting as part of Moyne Shire's latest investment into the community.
It comes as councillors approved $51,845 in matched funding to projects priced at more than $3000 across the shire at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as part of round two of the council's community assistance fund.
That included a $15,000 allocation to the Framlingham Recreation Reserve to replace its leaking roof and $15,000 to the Woorndoo Recreation Reserve to resurface two deteriorating courts.
Mayor Ian Smith said it was "so important" to support groups, clubs and organisations.
"Combined with the first round of funding, over the year we have provided $226,500 to groups right across Moyne Shire for a wide range of projects and equipment," he said.
"This funding encourages a self-help culture amongst groups and creates collaborative partnerships with council that help build stronger communities.
"We very much look forward to seeing these projects come to life and congratulate all the latest funding recipients."
Meanwhile, a further $34,315 was awarded in the under $3000 category, signed off by the acting chief executive officer.
Those projects included a supper room painting for the Orford Hall, a replacement shade sail for the Mailors Flat Tennis Club and new computer hardware and software for the Mortlake and District Historical Society.
