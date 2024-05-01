The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'The real work starts': Cricket club formally ticks off merger with members

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wesley Yambuk has officially ticked off the merger with Brierly-Christ Church. File picture
Wesley Yambuk has officially ticked off the merger with Brierly-Christ Church. File picture

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club says it is looking forward to the next phase of its merger after formally ticking off the move with members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.