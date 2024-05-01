'The real work starts': Cricket club formally ticks off merger with members

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club says it is looking forward to the next phase of its merger after formally ticking off the move with members.
Wesley Yambuk Cricket Club's members voted unanimously towards a full senior, junior merger with Brierly-Christ Church at the club's annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
The club spent last season amalgamated with the Jones Oval-based Southern Titans but have now formally parted ways.
It comes after Brierly-Christ Church also ticked off the move with its members at its own AGM on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
The two clubs will now launch a new future in the association with the formal proceedings with their respective members finalised.
Talks surrounding a potential new name, club colours, logo, home base and complete re-branding of the club are now on the table.
Wesley Yambuk president Bryce Eagleson said it was an exciting time. He was pleased with the result, which saw 31 voting members have their say and positively endorse the merger.
"We need to meet, finalise the nitty gritty, club colours, logos, name, all that kind of thing," he said.
"It is a good result for all of us and being able to push towards this result has taken a lot of work on both sides. We can now move toward the future which is great.
"Now the real work starts to make it all work and get the best result for us and Brierly."
Eagleson said he was confident the club would retain the majority of its players. He said there was an air of excitement about what it would do for cricket in the region.
"A lot of our senior players are really buoyed by the idea of the merger," he said.
"It's no secret that we had a really tough year at division one level.
"A few of those guys will be looking towards this opportunity with excitement, look to play more competitive cricket and hopefully push up the ladder a little bit."
