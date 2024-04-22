'On the right path': Division one cricket club votes in favour of merger

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club has voted overwhelmingly towards a full merger next season.
Division one club Brierly-Christ Church, which is looking to join forces with Wesley Yambuk next season, voted 25-5 from 30 eligible members in pursuing the amalgamation in 2024-25 and beyond at its annual general meeting on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
The two clubs are looking to combine at a senior and junior level in 2024-25, citing geographical reasons, the changing landscape of local cricket from a recruiting level and the sustainability of the two clubs' respective futures.
Matt Colla, who was voted in as new club president at the AGM, replacing Steve McCabe, said it was pleasing to have the support of members.
"We were hopeful and expected a bit of push back, which just shows our club members really care about the future direction of our club," he said.
"We're really pleased with the outcome. To have the support of our members and to know our committee is on the right path is pleasing.
"The committee had the idea that this was the direction they wanted to take moving forward but it's not possible without the support of your club members so it's good to have that outcome."
Wesley Yambuk's club members will now go to their own AGM on Sunday, April 28, to vote on the merger where it is expected to tick off the amalgamation.
Colla said talks had progressed with Wesley and was confident there wouldn't be any late hiccups in the proposed move.
"Talking to (Wesley Yambuk president) Bryce (Eagleson) on Sunday, he's fairly confident that it should just slide through from their end," he said.
"That's their formality to tick off as is ours, but we envision we're all on the same page. We tried to get the votes between the two clubs on the same day but couldn't quite get it done but we're confident. We'll just play the waiting game now."
Colla said the club would look at its recruiting strategy once the formalities of the merger were confirmed. He said he was confident it would be able to secure some strong playing and coaching additions.
The incoming president said they were working through some of the finer details of the proposed merger, such as the club's name moving forward.
Last year's division one captain, Bendigo-based Campbell Love, has left due to study and work commitments but has indicated he would like to return down the track while gun opening batter Chamika Fernando has signed at Mortlake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.