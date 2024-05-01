The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'She's got the job done': Mare 'thriving' after long break

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde watches on as Whistle Down wins a race on day two of the May Racing Carnival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde watches on as Whistle Down wins a race on day two of the May Racing Carnival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde says galloper Whistle Down is "thriving" following her dominant win in the second race on day two of the May Racing Carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.