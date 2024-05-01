'She's got the job done': Mare 'thriving' after long break

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde says galloper Whistle Down is "thriving" following her dominant win in the second race on day two of the May Racing Carnival.
The four-year-old, formerly trained by Michael Freedman, saluted by five lengths to win the 1700-metre maiden plate on Wednesday May 1, with jockey Linda Meech aboard.
That'swhatshesaid finished second and Meika Tate third.
Wilde is enjoying working with Whistle Down, who returned from a 20-week spell with a second-place at Terang on April 14.
"We really appreciate the support from Cathy (Hains), she sent this horse down, she just thought the environment might suit it and it seems like it has," he told The Standard.
"She's thriving, she had a really good first prep, just went slightly off the boil and we tipped her out and she looks to have come back really well. She put the writing on the wall I thought at Terang last time and we sort of looked at this race for about a month thinking this will be a great race for her.
"She got the job done, she's a lovely horse, lovely mare and hopefully she can keep improving."
Great front-running jockey Linda Meech gave Whistle Down the run of the race.
They jumped cleanly, took up the early running before controlling the tempo and then scooted clear rounding the home turn to set up a winning break.
Meech had previously partnered the four-year-old chestnut mare to runner-up placings at Terang and Hamilton.
She said racing had improved the smart mare.
"She was terrific. I said to the boys to put her in this race after I rode her at Terang," she said.
"I was really happy the owners stuck with me. She was still learning at Terang. Today she jumped out of the gates good, she settled and she ran it right out.
"I was pretty confident the whole way. I just had to get the break right and then it was going to be smooth sailing."
