'All behind us now': Trainer ready to unleash prized mare after long break

TOP Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss returns to racing after 12 months away from the track at Bendigo on Saturday, April 13.
Stewards detected an irregularity in Sirileo Miss's urine and put the stand down rule on her but she returns after the long break much to the delight of her trainer Symon Wilde in the $150,000 Bendigo Gold Bracelet over 1400-metres.
Saturday's Bendigo meeting carries metropolitan status as it's the principal meeting in Victoria.
Wilde told The Standard there were no big plans on the drawing board for the lightly raced six-year-old.
"We're just delighted Sirileo Miss is going to the races again," Wilde said. "It's been a very frustrating time for her owners and everyone involved but that's all behind us now.
"We're taking a wait and see policy with her. She's trialled up well but you can't forget she hasn't raced for a year. We'll just take it one run at a time, if she runs well we could go to a race like the Queen Of The South at the Adelaide carnival or if she fails to fire we may consider selling her as a broodmare prospect.
"Sirileo Miss has been a great horse for her connections. She's been consistent, honest and given her owners plenty of thrills in her career."
Sirileo Miss, who will be ridden by underrated jockey Jamie Mott ,is rated a $7 chance by bookmakers in the early betting markets to score a first-up victory on Saturday.
Local trainers Matthew Williams, Maddi Raymond, Tom Dabernig and Daniel Bowman also have runners on the ten race Bendigo program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.