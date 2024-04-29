The word from the stables: Who to follow on day one of the carnival

TOP trainers Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith have numerous runners over the three days of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
The home-town trainers have given a great insight into their runners' chances on Tuesday, April 30.
Race 2: BAZINI: Very happy with his trials leading into the maiden hurdle. He should be very competitive in this race.
Race 3: FREDDY THE EAGLE: He's been going well. I looking for a forward showing from him.
Race 4: WICHITALL: I thought his first-up effort to run second at Terang was full of merit. The wide barrier is a concern.
Race 4: DARTS DALY: Went well at his debut at Hamilton. We gave him a good break after that outing. He's worked well and should run well.
Race 5: KILLING EVE: Trialled up well but this is a tough race. Should improve with this run under the belt.
Race 6: BRITANNICUS: Won this race last year with a similar campaign. With a bit of luck he should run well. He needs dry conditions to show his best and I think he's going to get that.
Race 6: COUNT ZERO: Out-and-out stayer. This race should top him off for a start in the Grand Annual on Thursday.
Race 7: PERLE BLEUE: Looks well-placed here on the back of the last-start win. The apprentice claim brings Perle Bleue right into the race.
Race 8: THUNDER POINT: Very honest performer. Should be competitive here.
Race 9: ICE SYMPHONY: Disappointing last time. I'm prepared to forget that effort. Not the roughest here.
Race 10: SASQUALAH: Won here last year. Likes it soft, each-way chance if gets conditions to suit.
Race 4: DIMORA QUEEN: First-up here. Was beaten by a smart type at debut run. Chances will be improved on a firm track.
Race 5: GUERITE: Wide barrier makes me think we might run on Thursday.
Race 5: LA VIE EN: Speedy type who should appreciate drawing one. I've been happy with the trials.
Race 7, RUDHYAR: Thought the first-up run was better than it looked. Was caught up behind. Would like a wet track.
Race 8: HORRIFYING: First start for me. Been working well but it's a wait and see here.
Race 8: QUEEN AIR: Strong race might need this outing.
Race 10: JUST WATCH ME: Working well but could save for a race later in the carnival.
Race 10: LIGHT OF ROSE: Disappointing before having a break. Not the roughest.
