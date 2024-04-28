The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fifth Brierly Steeplechase crown on all-conquering trainer's radar

By Tim Auld
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Maher, from Ciaron Maher Racing, with Brierly Steeplechase contender Stern Idol. Declan is Ciaron's brother. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Declan Maher, from Ciaron Maher Racing, with Brierly Steeplechase contender Stern Idol. Declan is Ciaron's brother. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

ALL-conquering trainer Ciaron Maher hopes his internationally-bred jumper Stern Idol will give him his fifth Brierly Steeplechase winner at Warrnambool on Tuesday, April 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.