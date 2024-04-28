Fifth Brierly Steeplechase crown on all-conquering trainer's radar

ALL-conquering trainer Ciaron Maher hopes his internationally-bred jumper Stern Idol will give him his fifth Brierly Steeplechase winner at Warrnambool on Tuesday, April 30.
The $175,000 Brierly Steeplechase is the feature race on the opening day of the famous three-day carnival.
Maher told The Standard the bold, front-running Stern Idol, who will be ridden by top jumps jockey William McCarthy, was the ideal horse to win the 3450-metre contest.
"We can't get Stern Idol any better," Maher said. "Stern Idol has amazing overseas jumps form in France and his form in jumps races here has been exceptional.
"He's a big, free-rolling jumper who is exciting to watch. I think he'll be in front of the Brierly field for a fair way.
"I thought he was very impressive in his steeplechase school at Warrnambool last week. Willie just gave him a good look around the tricky fences in the school.
"Willie has a great understanding of Stern Idol and that goes a long way in jumps racing."
Stern Idol failed to finish in last year's Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase but Maher is contemplating backing the seven-year-old up in Thursday's Grand Annual.
"We'll see how Stern Idol goes in the Brierly before making any plans about Thursday and the Grand Annual," Maher said.
"We're keeping our options open about the Annual. I just think Stern Idol could have been a bit too fresh for last year's Annual. He's a lot more seasoned now and is used to our training methods."
Stern Idol is the $1.55 favourite to win the Brierly. Maher's Brierly winners are Al Garhood (2008 and 2009), Palmero (2014) and Bit Of A Lad (2019).
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is happy with his underrated jumper Britannicus, who is chasing back-to-back Brierly victories.
"We've gone under the radar with Britannicus," Wilde said. "He's a good honest jumper who appreciates good ground."
Top jumps jockey Aaron Kuru has the ride on Britannicus.
