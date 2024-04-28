Ideal way for home-town trainer to kick-start carnival week

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher kick-started his Warrnambool May Race Carnival week with winners at Caulfield, Morphettville and Rosehill on Saturday, April 27.
Extratwo was successful at Caulfield, Growing Empire won at Morphettville while his Rosehill winner was Southern Chilli.
The Melbourne Cup-winning trainer said the three winners in different states had plenty of upside.
"I'm confident the three of them will go through their grades," Maher told The Standard.
"The three of them are very promising. We'll take them through their grades slowly. There's no need to rush them.
"We might look races at the big Queensland winter carnival for their next runs. We'll just take them home and see how they have pulled up before making any decisions."
The Winslow training export said he was looking forward to coming home for the Warrnambool May Carnival this week.
"It'll be great to get back home for a few days," he said. "I really love coming home to catch up with family and friends.
"The Warrnambool carnival is a wonderful event. We'll have a few runners over the three days and I would love to think we may get a winner or two. We'll be giving it our best shot."
Maher saddles up the short-priced favourite Stern Idol in the $175,000 Brierly Steeplechase on Tuesday, April 30. He has won the Brierly on four occasions. Al Garhood was successful in 2008 and 2009.
