The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hot tips: Inside word from two leading stables on their day three runners

By Tim Auld
May 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde track-side on day one of the May Racing Carnival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde track-side on day one of the May Racing Carnival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

With the bookies holding a good lead over punters after two days of racing - we're hoping Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith and Symon Wilde can tip us a winner or two at nice odds on the last day of the carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.