Hot tips: Inside word from two leading stables on their day three runners

With the bookies holding a good lead over punters after two days of racing - we're hoping Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith and Symon Wilde can tip us a winner or two at nice odds on the last day of the carnival.
Race 2, MEAN FUTURE: Promising type who has a good future. Each-way chance here.
Race 3, STRIPPED BACK: Resumes. Would appreciate a bit of give in the track.
Race 4, BELLINI MISS: Honest performer. Appreciates dry going and should run well.
Race 5, ROCKY PATH: Prepared to forget the last start. She's drops in class here.
Race 6, ASPEN COLORADO: Had no luck last time. Each-way chance; PLAYING IT SAFE: Tough task from this barrier. Likes it wet.
Race 8, QUEEN AIR: Looking for races over more ground.
Race 9, GLITTER 'N' GOLD: Can miss the kick which makes it difficult to win. Each-way chance if everything goes well; BOLD BOURBON: Some hope in a very even and tough race.
Race 10, INVINCIBLE POWER: Runs haven't been too bad. Can improve here.
Race 2, PERSIAN SPIRIT: Been set for this race. Barrier is a slight worry.
Race 4, PRECIOUS CHARM: She's won three from six. Prepared to forget the last run in town; UNDER THE PALAIS: Consistent, down in weight and rates a nice hope.
Race 5, DASHING DUCHESS: The wide barrier is a worry. Makes it tough from out there. THE TRUE BELIEVER: Had a couple of gear changes from the last run which should help.
Race 7, VANGUARD: The forgotten horse of the annual, it may pay not to forget him; COUNT ZERO: Should run out the 5500 metres.
Race 10, SPARE COIN: One to follow over the winter months as likes wet tracks; SHE'S TERNACIOUS: She can improve off her first-up effort.
