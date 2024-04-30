Hot tips: The inside word from two leading stables on their day two runners

Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith and Symon Wilde have numerous runners on day two of the carnival. . Once again Smith and Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy help us try and find a winner for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
LINDSEY SMITH
Race 3: THE HEIR: We'll see how the track is before making a decision if we run. GUERITE: Been happy with trackwork, should push forward from that barrier.
Race 5: SWANNY DEE: Trialled well but wide gate is a concern. WRITE YOUR OWN: Shows promise will be improved with this run under the belt.
Race 7: JUST WATCH ME: Looks a nice type of race and going on trackwork should be competitive.
Race 8: TUVALU: Has a big weight but is the class runner in the field. He will be getting home hard. YELLOW SAM: Light-weight chance. Not the roughest.
Race 9: CADBURY CASTLE: First-up here and could sneak into a place at odds.
Race 10: AUSTRATA: Probably needs this outing. IRISH ROCKSTAR: I'm a bit worried about the wide barrier for the first-up run.
LIAM HOY (for Symon Wilde)
Race 1: BARGINO: Good chance, will develop into a nice horse. INFRIGEMENT: Forget the last run. Can go better here.
Race 2: CHIMED: First start for our stable may need further. WHISTLE CROWN: Drawn well, thought the first up run was full of merit. Chance here.
Race 3: INVINCIBOO: Tricky barrier but has ability. Might be a nice horse in the spring. LOVELY SHARJAH: Another young progressive type who should run well.
Race 4: GUNALUVA: Tough horse. Has won here and a forward showing would not surprise. RAISE YOUR SIGHTS: Wetter the better. Is fit and should run a nice race.
Race 5: WICHITALL: Should run well. AMIZETTA: Debut. Might need more ground. With time should develop into a nice type.
Race 6: FABALOT: Not the roughest. Should run well.
Race 7: ICE SYMPHONY: Not sure about the track conditions.
Race 9: GIMME GOLD: Good chance at nice odds. LUV THE BOOL: Hard task from a bad barrier. ARMSTRONG BAY: Disappointing last time. Hope to see some improvement.
Race 10: PRECIOUS CHARM: Wide barrier makes it tougher. CAPE DOCTOR: Got good form but once again the bad barrier makes it hard.
