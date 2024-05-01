Shires' national push for reliable technology, engagement on wind energy

One shire will take its push for more reliable technology during times of emergency to Canberra.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted at their April ordinary meeting to back a motion which will go before the Australian Local Government Association's National General Assembly in July.
It calls on government at all levels, telecommunications carriers and energy providers to work together to ensure systems are robust and reliable during times of high demand and emergency.
The shire has seen significant emergencies across the past decade including fires in 2018, repeated flooding within rural townships and the COVID-19 pandemic.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard said following the fire events in March 2018, Emergency Management Victoria conducted a community and multi-agency review of the management.
"There needs to be some accountability by the telecommunication carriers and energy providers across the nation and if they can't - for whatever reason if it fails - we need to at least have a crack at having some backup," Cr Beard said.
"Particularly not during the emergency event but on high risk days when we know the services are going to come under heavy load. There certainly needs to be more done in this space ... this needs to be better than what it is."
Meanwhile, Moyne Shire Council will use the same opportunity to ensure engagement with local communities in relation to offshore wind energy zones during the feasibility phase of the project.
That would be to ensure community concerns would be addressed and benefits could be returned to the shire.
