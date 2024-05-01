The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shires' national push for reliable technology, engagement on wind energy

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 1 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire south central ward councillor Jo Beard wants to see more reliable telecommunications technology in times of emergency. Picture by Anthony Brady.
Corangamite Shire south central ward councillor Jo Beard wants to see more reliable telecommunications technology in times of emergency. Picture by Anthony Brady.

One shire will take its push for more reliable technology during times of emergency to Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.