Flat batteries a concern for CFA captain with extreme danger forecast

With another scorching day expected on Saturday, a local Country Fire Authority captain is concerned about his ability to communicate during an emergency.
CFA St Helens brigade captain Tony Smith has been involved with the CFA for more than 40 years but he's worried about his old portable radio rechargeable batteries.
"It looks like it's going to be pretty warm, (it's tipped to be 40 degrees at nearby Port Fairy), but might not be as windy as last week," Mr Smith said on Thursday, March 7.
"We charge the batteries up and they sometimes go flat in 10 minutes. Sometimes they last half-an-hour, if we're lucky.
"They are 12-years-old and should have been replaced. They have about 500 charges in them.
"I'm guessing their lifespan is about five years."
The batteries are used for portable radio communications and Mr Smith said operators were forced to switch channels on mobile radios or use mobile telephones for communications.
Mobile phone coverage in many parts of the south-west is problematic.
He said the flat battery issue made communications during incidents a major issue.
"To keep control during an incident is very difficult," Mr Smith said.
"I don't even try to use my portable radio. You push the button and it's gone flat.
"I've raised the matter with the CFA south-west commander and he's raised it higher up.
"This is not a regional issue."
The unit captain said the CFA had a budget of $480 million while the Fire Rescue Victoria budget was measured in the billions of dollars.
"There is a radio replacement program going on, but the CFA can't give us a deadline on when replacements will be available," he said.
"They could arrive next week, and if we went out and bought new batteries we would have done our money. We don't like wasting money."
Mr Smith said he had concerns the state government had forgotten about the CFA at a grassroots level.
"We got money for new turnout gear, new uniforms, but no money for the batteries. Why not convert that money into batteries," he asked.
"I was measured up in September and I still haven't got my new turnout gear.
"We are not getting the basic support we need."
CFA district 5 assistant chief fire officer Kade Dowie said the CFA was replacing all CFA radios "very shortly".
"CFA brigades are issued with replacement batteries on request to ensure operational capability and volunteer safety is maintained," he said.
