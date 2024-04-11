The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Not up to required standards': Airport upgrade needed for bigger planes

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 11 2024 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The push is on to upgrade Warrnambool's airport to cater for larger commercial airlines. Picture file
The push is on to upgrade Warrnambool's airport to cater for larger commercial airlines. Picture file

The city council is ramping up its push for a major upgrade of Warrnambool's airport to cater for larger commercial aircraft - this time taking its message to Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.