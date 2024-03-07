The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Money needs to come back': Bid to double return on Airbnb levy

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 7 2024 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain will fight for a bigger share of the short stay accommodation levy, and push for the state government to chip in for airport upgrades. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain will fight for a bigger share of the short stay accommodation levy, and push for the state government to chip in for airport upgrades. Picture by Sean McKenna

The amount of money regional areas get from the new Airbnb levy should be doubled, Warrnambool City councillors say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.