Airline interested in offering flights to and from Warrnambool; upgrade needed

An upgrade of the Warrnambool airport is desperately needed to allow a passenger airline to operate out of it, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
She called on the state government to provide funding for upgrades, including an extension of the runway.
"It has been raised with me that the passenger airline Bonza is interested in servicing Warrnambool airport, but I have been told that these flights cannot occur due to the current level of infrastructure at the airport, which needs to be upgraded to accommodate Bonza's 737 aircraft," Ms Britnell said in parliament this week.
She said Warrnambool was the gateway to the south-west, which was home to many of Victoria's tourism icons.
"To name just a few highlights from our region, they include Tower Hill, Middle Island, Budj Bim, Port Fairy, Cheese World, the Glenelg River, Tyrendarra's Indigenous protected area and Mount Noorat," Ms Britnell said.
"Importantly Warrnambool airport is the gateway to the Great Ocean Road, which starts right here in south-west coast. Rather than tour buses travelling down from Melbourne and turning back at Port Campbell, Bonza's commercial passenger flights into Warrnambool would allow time-pressed travellers to be able to view the attractions of the road in its entirety."
Ms Britnell said the state government should give the region a chance to "really get the tourism sector kicking".
"Warrnambool airport should not have its viability hindered," she said.
"The state Labor government should get serious about regional development, starting with the upgrades at the Warrnambool airport."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the council was seeking government funding for an upgrade of the facility.
"Right now, we're strengthening about 2800 square metres of the apron to help it better handle the size of modern aircraft, and that work is being funded by council," Cr Blain said.
"When you have big aircraft like the Ambulance Victoria helicopter or some of the larger chartered planes, this new apron will be able to manage their weight a lot better."
Cr Blain said regional airports were crucial pieces of infrastructure for the entire state.
"While we would love to see a passenger service return and it really is an important service for a city like Warrnambool, the Warrnambool airport still provides a vital service and a really diverse one at that," he said.
"The Ambulance Victoria helicopter averages an urgent flight every day, with Ambulance Victoria and the Royal Flying Doctor Service using fixed wing flights twice a day on average.
"The airport is also an important base in the event of an emergency. Fire bombing aircraft can be filled with water in three minutes, and extensive water supplies can also be made available for firefighting tankers.
"As well as emergency services, the airport is used by other agencies such as the Victorian government to monitor whales, plus a wide range of businesses, chartered flights and training providers."
"The airport is a council asset, but the benefits are enjoyed by a really wide range of groups and we want to work with the Victorian Government to maximise these benefits as much as possible."
Last week, Regional Capitals Australia called on the federal government to make regional airports a priority in the upcoming budget.
Councillor Kylie King, chair of Regional Capitals Australia, said while regional airports were critical to the nation's economy and security, about 60 per cent of regional airports currently operated at a loss due to ageing infrastructure, rising security and regulatory burdens and staffing costs.
"Unfortunately, regional councils are feeling the pinch due to increasing costs of delivery across the board, and they can no longer afford to pick up the shortfall," Cr King said.
"Australia's regional airports provide a critical role in border protection, medivac, defence and disaster response and it's only reasonable that the Federal Government contribute to their ongoing operations."
