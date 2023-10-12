Warrnambool's airport is in need of an upgrade to cater for an increased use and bigger aircraft using the facility with new air ambulances on the way.
The council is investigating the reconstruction of the eastern side of the apron - where aircraft park - because the pavement is "continually failing".
Proposed rehabilitation works are slated for early 2024.
"The apron pavement is subject to ongoing failure due to larger and heavier aircraft," the council's recent agenda says.
"It was suggested that construction of a standalone concrete helipad be investigated to minimise damage to the apron."
Cr Max Taylor said there was an ongoing issue on the tarmac where the planes come in.
"The tarmac could do with some reinforcement," he said.
Increased usage and larger traffic is also having an impact on the runways, but tests show the surface was in good condition.
The cross runway at the airport underwent a $267,000 upgrade last year as part of a federal government initiative to enhance regional airports across Australia.
Ambulance Victoria manager air operations Rupert Freeman said a fleet of four new $300 million fixed-wing aircraft - which transport patients to Melbourne - were scheduled to arrive from early 2024 - planes that will use the Warrnambool airport.
"Featuring the latest technology, the fleet will consist of two Beechcraft King Air 260s and two larger Beechcraft King Air 360s, and provide additional safety, comfort and care for patients and flight paramedics," he said.
There will be no change to the existing Ambulance Victoria HEMS4 helicopter rescue fleet, and the city's airport can accommodate the new aircraft.
Cr Max Taylor, who is on the council's airport reference group, has in the past said an extension of the city's runway would be great for Warrnambool.
An upgrade to allow for larger tourist planes has been long talked about but it would cost more than $10 million to do.
Cr Taylor said the council was looking at an extension of the runway but there were no immediate plans in the budget for the works.
"Down the track we'd certainly like to have the runway lengthened," he said.
