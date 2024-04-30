The late mail day two: Former top jockey among keen observers at track

BACK: Former top Warrnambool jockey Andrew Kermond was among the huge crowd for Tuesday's ten race program. Kermond, who was the leading jockey in the south-west for five years rode countless winners including three Wangoom Handicaps (Night Of Oscar twice and D'Asti Cati) plus a second placing in the Warrnambool Cup on Puramaka. The 66-year-old still rides trackwork for Chris Meagher at Eagle Farm.