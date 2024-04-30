The late mail day two: Former top jockey among keen observers at track

It was an action-packed start to the famous TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Tuesday, April 30 with local winners and some interesting results on the track.
BACK: Former top Warrnambool jockey Andrew Kermond was among the huge crowd for Tuesday's ten race program. Kermond, who was the leading jockey in the south-west for five years rode countless winners including three Wangoom Handicaps (Night Of Oscar twice and D'Asti Cati) plus a second placing in the Warrnambool Cup on Puramaka. The 66-year-old still rides trackwork for Chris Meagher at Eagle Farm.
WINNER: Passionate jumps fan Bob Charley made the long trip from Sydney to be in the winners circle following the win by Alakahan in a maiden hurdle. Charley, who has had numerous jumps winners in his time in the sport said it was always special to go to the Warrnambool carnival.
RETURN: Top jockey Ben Melham is missing from the riding ranks due to injury at Warrnambool this week but the talented hoop hopes to be back in the saddle for Goodwood Handicap Day at Morphettville on May 11.
SUSPENDED: Jockey Tahlia Hope will spend ten meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge on Darts Daly in a maiden on Tuesday. Hope's suspension starts this Sunday. Meanwhile, jumps jockey Luke Dempsey is $1000 lighter in the pocket following his ride on Instigator in the Brierly.
CHASING: Bookies edged well clear of the punters when outsider Prince Sonic won the second last race on Tuesday. Rails bookie David McLauglan said the win of Prince Sonic gave bookies a bit of extra spending money on Tuesday night.
GOOD: Warrnambool Racing Club officials were delighted more than 7500 people were on-course for the first day.
