Shire plan creates four-year 'road map' to achieving full inclusion

A new plan will focus on pushing accessibility and inclusion to the forefront of Moyne Shire Council's decisions.
It comes as councillors endorsed the 2024-2028 Disability Inclusion and Access Plan at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 30.
Some of the plan's actions include advocating for accessible transport options and increased specialist disability accommodation investments across the shire and supporting community groups to run events.
Mayor Ian Smith said the process to develop the plan included consultation with those who lived with a disability, their families, carers, stakeholders and council employees.
"The DIAP will guide council so that our future infrastructure, programs, services and workplaces consider accessibility and inclusion at the forefront," he said.
"We are working to remove barriers to social and economic participation for people who live with disabilities.
"Council envisions a community that embraces inclusivity for everyone. We value our community and its diversity and recognise the enriching perspectives it brings to Moyne Shire.
"Full inclusion means every person has equal prospects to engage in community life and are appreciated for their contributions.
"This plan serves as a road map towards a fully inclusive community where everyone can benefit from the services and facilities provided by the council."
Cr Smith said public feedback was sought, with two submissions received and addressed in the final document.
The council said progress would also be measured against government, legislative, regulatory and compliance reporting requirements.
