This 'innovative' disability support platform flips the system amid demand

A long-time disability support worker says there are more than 50 people in the Warrnambool area needing his or others' services.
Hireup staff member Christopher Dean said there was a growing list of people on the NDIS-registered platform provider.
"Just on my screen alone there's about 50 people," he said.
"They're in the area looking for support."
With just 27 workers in the area, he said many were unavailable to take on new clients.
But while small, Mr Dean said the online match-making platform was flipping the "old-school" system on its head.
"It's very innovative, it's all client-based," he said.
"I've been in the industry for 14 years. With a lot of the fixed organisations previously, clients were just getting who they were given and who was coming into work on the day.
"At Hireup, the clients choose you. It's an online thing with lots of flexibility and choice. Say for example, if a family is going away on holiday, they can make a connection with a support worker in that chosen location.
"They can even organise a free meet and greet and determine whether or not they're a good match for more long-term support.
"It's a really good setup. To me that's what disability support services should be about - the client should be able to find who they really want to connect with."
Mr Dean was recently awarded Hireup's Good Life Award for his work in supporting Marshall, a non-verbal client. He was nominated by Marshall's mother, Corrina.
"Chris goes above and beyond in his role, ensuring that Marshall can participate in activities like the Disabled Surfing Association events, where he takes care of Marshall's every need and ensures his safety," she said.
"Chris helps Marshall explore his own interests safely, providing guidance and support to regulate his emotions when faced with overstimulating environments."
Mr Dean - who previously worked in the supermarket sector - said supporting others came naturally to him.
"I spent a little bit of time in the Royal Children's Hospital as a youngster," he said.
"My heart sank for the parents seeing their little one not doing too well and I thought I'd love to do something to make it better for them.
"That's why I always make sure I do the best I can."
