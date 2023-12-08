The Standard
This 'innovative' disability support platform flips the system amid demand

By Jessica Greenan
December 8 2023 - 3:32pm
Warrnambool's Christopher Dean joined disability support platform Hireup in 2018 and says the list of clients is growing. Picture by Sean McKenna
A long-time disability support worker says there are more than 50 people in the Warrnambool area needing his or others' services.

