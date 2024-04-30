The Standard
Shire to push for best outcome after 'overwhelming' opposition to wind zone

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 30 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:07pm
Moyne Shire councillor Karen Foster emphasised the fact the organisation was not the decision maker when it came to the Southern Ocean Offshore Wind Zone. Picture by Anthony Brady
Moyne Shire Council will take residents' "overwhelming" opposition to the Southern Ocean Offshore Wind Zone to Canberra where it will focus on maximising return benefits.

